Post Malone’s Brand Of Rosé Is Already Sold Out

Everything that Post Malone touches seems to be successful, his latest pot of gold is a new Rosé called Maison No. 9, which is named after his favorite tarot card. The wine sold out on launch day so quickly it crashed the Vivino website.

During the pre-launch, over 50,000 bottles were sold. Maison No. 9 comes in three sizes with three different suggested price points, 750mL for $21.99, 1.5mL for $44.99, and 3L for $89.99.

Although there hasn’t been a date set for a relaunch of Maison No. 9, there are giveaways on Vivino’s Instagram page that may allow you to get your hands on the coveted wine.

Interestingly, Wine.com gave Maison No. 9 a score of 90, which is pretty impressive.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: