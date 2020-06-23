August Alsina Shares R&B Single “Work To Do”

After a year of health concerns, August Alsina is getting back to music, well because he has “Work To Do,” which is the title of his latest single.

Alsina suffers from an autoimmune disease that had him in and out of the hospital over the past year but now he’s stronger and back with a new album, “The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy” set to release this Friday (June 26th.)

In celebration of his new album, August will release a song a day. Fans gave positive reviews for “Work To Do,” and are excited about the upcoming release.

