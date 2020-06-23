49ers Fly “Black Lives Matter” Flag

The San Francisco 49ers are showing their support for the Blck Lives Matter movement by flying a flag of the slogan outside of Levi’s Stadium.

The flag can be seen waving beside the flag of California and the United States flag.

Since the beginning of protests around the world, 49ers players and executives have been vocal about fighting racial injustice by speaking at rallies or developing programs.

Last week, 49ers CEO Jed York even donated $1 million to groups working for social change.

