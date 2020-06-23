Meet the Music Industry’s New Black Music Action Coalition

A new Black music action coalition has been formed by Pharrell’s manager, Caron Veazey, Travis Scott‘s manager David Stromberg, Future, Nas, and Gunna‘s manager Anthony Saleh and Post Malone‘s manager Dre London just to name a few.

The purpose of the coalition is “to uphold and actualize the mission of Black Lives Matter in the music industry and reach racial justice not just across labels, publishers, agencies, distributors, and DSP’s but throughout society at large,” the BMAC said in a statement.

“We created BMAC to address long-standing racial inequities in the business, the financial impact of those inequities for both Black artists and executives, and ways we can work with you urgently to solve these problems. Additionally, BMAC will support groups and programs committed to progressing the equality of Black lives around the country,” the statement continued.

Advising the coalition are some of the industry’s most legendary music executives including Clarence Avant, Irving Azoff, Quincy Jones, and Ron Sweeney.

