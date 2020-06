Chrissy Teigen surprised John Legend with a backyard dinner date. The “All of Me” singer told Jimmy Fallon about his Father’s Day. “She set up a dinner date on our deck and somehow I was able to not see it,” Legend said.

Legend said he “felt like a king” on Father’s Day. The couple are the parents of 2-year-old Myles and Luna, 4-years old.

