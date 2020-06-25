The Morning Hustle
What Lecrae Wishes He Would’ve Done Differently During Convo With Pastor Who Called Slavery A “White Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lecrae joined us on The Morning Hustle to promote his upcoming virtual performance A Night Of Inspiration, presented by Reach Media and Radio One. The event happens Thursday at 7pm.

We had to dive right into what happened the other night. If you missed it, Lecrae found himself in the hot seat after his appearance with Atlanta mega-church pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy to discuss the topic of race relations took an awful turn. During the conversation, Giglio stated that instead of the phrase “white privilege,” he would rather say “white blessings” as a way to show the importance that language plays in the discussion.

Lecrae opened up about the entire innocent from how he felt while it was happening, the social media backlash, and what he learned and now knows he could done better to speak for the black community. He expresses he doesn’t feel like the Pastor spoke out of malicious intent, but just out of ignorance to the entire situation. A lot of people were deeply hurt by what was said during this conversation, so make sure you hear out Lecrae about the whole situation in the first half of our interview.

Besides the controversy, we also touch on why he decided to become an independent artist, and what other things he has been doing in the community to try and help cultivate change within the Black community.

Watch the full interview with The Morning Hustle and Lecrae and let us know your thoughts now regarding the whole conversation around “white blessings” on our social media pages below.

White Pastor Tells Lecrae Slavery Was A “Blessing”, Lecrae Response Lacks & Black Twitter Drags Him With The Spirit

What Lecrae Wishes He Would’ve Done Differently During Convo With Pastor Who Called Slavery A “White Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

