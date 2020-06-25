R&B singer Teyana Taylor stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. The mother to be of her second child talked about her highly anticipated album called “The Album”, she discusses why she named the album that and what each song represents on her album. We had to find out how she felt about her daughter Junie spilling the beans on her pregnancy to Instagram live. Plus will Teyana and her husband Iman do reality TV again? You have to watch the full interview below:
Teyana Taylor Talks “The Album,” Pregnancy, More Reality TV + More was originally published on kysdc.com