Cardi B Responds to #CardiBIsOverParty Hashtag

Cardi B was trending on social media with the hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty.

Cardi addressed it all in a video that she posted on Instagram.

The claim is that Cardi has a ‘Finsta’-fake Instagram account.

On the ‘Finsta’ it is alleged that she talked about Ariana Grande, Lil Kim, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat.

Cardi took the time to debunk each allegation.

She got down to the bottom of it by proving that the Finsta was actually started by a white male who posted the lies about her.

