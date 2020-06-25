Cardi B Responds to #CardiBIsOverParty Hashtag

Cardi B was trending on social media with the hashtag #CardiBIsOverParty.
Cardi addressed it all in a video that she posted on Instagram.
The claim is that Cardi has a ‘Finsta’-fake Instagram account.
On the ‘Finsta’ it is alleged that she talked about Ariana Grande, Lil Kim, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat.
Cardi took the time to debunk each allegation.
She got down to the bottom of it by proving that the Finsta was actually started by a white male who posted the lies about her.
So people made this ridiculous lie of me on twitter.Im glad I pulled up all the receipts and DEBUNKED ALL OF IT .Its crazy the time and energy people put to try to destroy you but this was JUST RIDICULOUS 😂😂😩😩It proves to me tho that I intimidate anybody that has any hate towards me that they will find any possible way to break me .YOU CANT BREAK ME ! Bring up my past and everything I said YOU CANT BREAK ME .I WILL BE HERE ! I will not run away from social media ,I will not be discouraged of my work .