Disney’s Splash Mountain Re-Theming to ‘The Princess & the Frog’

Disney is reinventing Splash Mountain in both California and Florida.

They will now take on the theme of The Princess and the Frog.

Splash Mountain was based on a 1946 movie Song of the South.

Song of the South was set on a southern plantation after the Civil War. The movie was criticized for glorifying plantation slavery and promoting Black stereotypes.

