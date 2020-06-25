Disney’s Splash Mountain Re-Theming to ‘The Princess & the Frog’

Disney is reinventing Splash Mountain in both California and Florida.
They will now take on the theme of The Princess and the Frog.
Splash Mountain was based on a 1946 movie Song of the South.
Song of the South was set on a southern plantation after the Civil War. The movie was criticized for glorifying plantation slavery and promoting Black stereotypes.
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS! Walt Disney World and Disneyland Retheming Splash Mountain to “Princess and the Frog”. 🐸 ✨ Swipe up in our story for all the details! #waltdisneyworld #waltdisneyworldresort #disneyparks #disneyblog #wdwnt #disneyblogger #disneylife #disney #disneygram #disneynews #disneyparksnews #disneylife #wdwap #wdwpassholder #disneyphotos #socialdistancing #disneysocial #disneyphotography #disneyphotos #wdwresort #annualpassholder #disneyig #disneyland #splashmountain #princessandthefrog #theprincessandthefrog