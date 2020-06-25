Fans Drag B. Simone…Again

B. Simone is being dragged…again.
You may recall she put out a book called, Baby Girl: Manifest The Life You Want.
She was accused of plagiarizing portions of her book.
Well now she wants you to learn from her mistakes. She is hosting a free webinar for young entrepreneurs.
The webinar will cover copyright infringement, finances and laws.
In a lengthy post she wrote that she never wanted business owners to make her mistakes but instead learn from her lessons.
Well social media never forgets. People commented that perhaps she needed to TAKE her own webinar instead of hosting it. Other’s teased her by saying they worked a 9-5 job and would be unable to attend.
Top @fashionnova | I had to get away and clear my mind . I’m Sitting reflecting on everything and I’m starting to understanding my purpose even more. I keep reminding minding myself that a delay is never a denial . How can i ask God to use me and expect him to only use me in the ways i want? How can i ask God to use me and i get upset when I’m not being praised or on a pedestal? Sometimes when God uses us we are embarrassed, we are humiliated everything isn’t always glitter and fucking rainbows lol don’t get frustrated with God instead ask him to speak to and through you during your difficult times. God is using me daily and I’m open to letting Him, and being a vessel. My glass is always half way FULL never half way empty . How do you see yours? You all got to see me at my lowest moment, but I promise I wont let it break me. And I never EVER want anyone to experience what I did or make the same mistakes I did. Because of that I put together a FREE webinar for young men and women that will be led by industry experts and people who are very knowledgeable in important topics! I’ve asked them to talk on finances, law, and you guessed, copyright infringement and how not to play yourself. Don’t make my mistakes. Learn from my lesson! Link in my bio to sign up ! I love you all ❤️