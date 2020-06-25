Fans Drag B. Simone…Again

B. Simone is being dragged…again.

You may recall she put out a book called, Baby Girl: Manifest The Life You Want.

She was accused of plagiarizing portions of her book.

Well now she wants you to learn from her mistakes. She is hosting a free webinar for young entrepreneurs.

The webinar will cover copyright infringement, finances and laws.

In a lengthy post she wrote that she never wanted business owners to make her mistakes but instead learn from her lessons.

Well social media never forgets. People commented that perhaps she needed to TAKE her own webinar instead of hosting it. Other’s teased her by saying they worked a 9-5 job and would be unable to attend.

