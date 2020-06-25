Debbie Allen Hosted Raven-Symoné’s Wedding in Her Garden

Debbie Allen shared that she hosted Raven-Symone’s wedding.

The wedding was officiated by film director Erica Summers.

The couple, who plan to have a bigger wedding post COVID-19 also have matching tattoos.

Apparently Debbie Allen is known for her oysters which she prepared for the wedding reception along with lobster pasta and she got a triple berry cake.

Raven-Symone said about Debbie Allen, if I didn’t have Ms. Debbie in my life I’d probably be trying to figure out, like, what could I do next?

