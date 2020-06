Beyonce will get love for her humanitarian work at this weekend’s BET Awards.

She will be honored for her many efforts with the BeyGOOD initiative.

Among other things, Beyonce has helped provide scholarships to students, clean water and sanitation in Burundi and COVID-19 testing to her hometown of Houston.

The BET Awards will be shown on Sunday (June 28th) at 8:00 pm Eastern.

