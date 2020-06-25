The Next VERzUZ Battle Is Set & Why Nicki Minaj Wants Her Fans To Tweet Kim K [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj tweeted and deleted a few tweets telling her fans to tweet at both Kim Kardashian and ASAP Ferg and have them hurry up and release some new music featuring Minaj. There is a Kanye West & Nicki Minaj collaboration that fans are dying to hear, but it doesn’t seem like we’ll get the finished product now that Kanye is only making secular music moving forward.
It looks like this next VERZUZ battle is going to be between two NYC heavyweights with Jadakiss set to square off against Fabolous on the next VERZUZ battle. Who do you see winning this one?
Jamaica, Land We Love: Beenie Man & Bounty Killer’s VERZUZ Clash Showcased Dancehall Reggae Excellence
