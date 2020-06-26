Remember Him? August Alsina Returns With New Album ‘The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy’ [Stream Here]

August Alsina is returning to his roots. After nearly 5 years since his last album, “This Thing Called Life,” the singer is back with a part three to his “The Product” series.

Out Friday, “The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy,” features collaborations with Yo Gotti , Tink, Lil Wayne and Juicy J.

A companion documentary is also available for streaming. It details August’s upbringing as a crack baby, the death of his father and sister, and his battle with an auto-immune disease that nearly killed him.

Check out both projects below.

