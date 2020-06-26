16 Out of 302 NBA Players Have Tested COVID-19 Positive

As the National Basketball Association and NPA start to prepare for the remainder of the season in Orlando, testing of all players for the Coronavirus has commenced.

On Friday, the NBA announced that 16 of 302 players have been tested COVID-19 positive. In a released statement, they said, “Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.”

While the NBA has not yes the released names of the players that are Coronavirus positive, the ESPN reported that Jabari Parker and Alex Len from the Sacramento Kings and Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Paces have publicly notified their audiences that there tested positive earlier this week.

