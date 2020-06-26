The Lo Down: Jada Pinkett Smith, Common and Others Call For Justice For Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]

A scary video appeared over the weekend of D.L. Hughley fainting live on stage during a comedy show, and then reports came out about him testing positive for COVID-19. He jumped on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to discuss his current health situation and what happened on stage. He spoke about losing consciousness and how he was symptom-free prior to his collapse.
In other news, celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Common were among the speakers at the “Justice for Breonna Taylor” event, organized by social justice group Until Freedom. Common wrote on Instagram “We flew out to #Kentucky earlier today to demand justice for Breonna Taylor at a special rally that was organized by @UntilFreedom and Breonna’s Family. It has now been more than THREE months since she was murdered by police in her own home and still no justice. We must continue to speak out and speak up. For the rally, I wrote a poem dedicated to Breonna and Black Women everywhere. We Love you Breonna.”
