Michelle Obama Stresses Voter Registration During Virtual Roots Picnic

The Roots Picnic went virtual over the weekend.

During the event, Michelle Obama made an impassioned plea for people to register to vote.

She said, “These past few months have been pretty heavy for just about everyone and the truth is, we still got our work cut out for us in the weeks and months ahead. I want to remind everybody that we got an election coming up and it couldn’t be more important that everybody makes their voice heard this time around.”

Mrs. Obama went on to say, “We may not all sound like SZA or Kirk Franklin, but we all deserve to have our voices heard at the ballot box in November.”

I hope everyone has fun at the #RootsPicnic tonight! Tune in now to watch the show at https://t.co/vXp9MHLm8S. And make sure your voice is heard by registering to vote. Text ROOTS to 56005 to get started with @WhenWeAllVote. pic.twitter.com/2aAKkdWncN — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 28, 2020

