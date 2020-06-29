Blue Ivy Wins First BET Award for ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Congratulations to Blue Ivy for winning her first BET Award for her collaboration with mother, Beyonce, WizKid, and Saint JHN, on “Brown Skin Girl,” from Disney’s The Lion King soundtrack.

The 8-year-old received BET’s “HER Award,” for the song beating out Alicia Keys’ “Underdog,” Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa for “Melanin,” Layton Greene for “I Choose,” Lizzo and Missy Elliott for “Tempo,” and Rapsody and PJ Morton for “Afeni.”

Blue won awards in 2019 for the song at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards and at the 2020 NAACP Awards.

It looks as if Blue Ivy’s singing career is off to a great start as she appeared on her father, JAY-Z’S “4:44” in 2017 and on Beyonce’s Live “Homecoming” soundtrack with “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Next Blue Ivy is set to appear alongside her famous parents in Beyonce’s “Black Is King,” for Disney+ on July 31st.

