Beyoncé’s Message, Epic Performances Stand Out at BET Awards

Beyoncé accepted the humanitarian award at Sunday night’s BET Awards. The singer used her time to let viewers know that this year’s election was an important one and that people need to let their voices be heard.

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” said Beyoncé. The upcoming vote is a way to end a “racist and unequal system” the “Black Parade” singer said.

After dedicating her humanitarian award to the Black Lives Matter movement, She continued urging voters to “take action” this November and encouraged activists to continue pushing, “We have to vote like our lives depend on it,” said Queen B.

Other highlights of the evening included DaBaby’s performance where he reenacted the last moments of George Floyd’s life. Lil Wayne honored basketball star Kobe Bryant with his song of the same name. “I call him King Bryant,” Wayne rapped. “Now let the crown show.”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: