BET Awards Acceptance Speech: Lizzo Wins Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

The BET Awards aired on Sunday night (June 28) and the virtual event was a combination of musical performances and video acceptance speeches.

The winner for Best Female R&B/Pop artist went to Lizzo, who in her acceptance speech celebrated the ladies who she shared the nomination with.

Beyonce, H.E.R, Jhene Aiko, Khelani, and Summer Walker were up for the honor. Lizzo thanked Beyonce for “everything she’s done for Black culture,” she then talked about being a winner over the past years of attending the BET Awards event though she didn’t take home a trophy until this year.

“As long as you’re winning in life, that’s all the trophy you need,” encouraged Lizzo.

