NBA Plans to Let Players Show Black Lives Matter on Jerseys

The NBA will allow players to display social justice messages on the back of their jerseys when the season restarts in Orlando.

The messages will go in place of their names on the back of the jerseys.

The NBA giving players the option to change their last names for social justice statements mirrors what the Premier League did upon their return in June. Players will be allowed to have “Black Lives Matter” on the back of their jersey for the first 12 games.⁣

The Premier League allowed their players to replace their last names with “Black Lives Matter.”

Do you think some people will not watch the NBA because of the social justice messaging? Many players were concerned that restarting the season would be a distraction from the issues the country is facing right now, is this a good way to keep conversations about social justice ongoing?

