Akademiks Targets Meek Mill During Lengthy Tirade on Live Stream

Meek Mill and Akademiks are far from friends.

Most recently, Meek demanded Akademiks stop posting him (Meek) on Akademik’s IG page.

Akademiks obliged the request.

This didn’t stop Akedemiks from going on his live stream and ranting about Meek.

He called him a “comment thug” and “a sensitive gangster.”

He said, if you ever see him beat up somebody up its going to be a blogger or Safaree. He’ll never actually beat up a hood n-

Most recently Akademiks was hanging out with 6ix9ine.

