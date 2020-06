Blac Chyna is now in the rap game!

The model turned rapper released her first single called Seen Her.

Chyna’s rhymes will have the club vibe with lyrics such as, Trill b****h, I’m the type you wait your whole life for / See, I’m the type of b***h your wifey might just turn d**e for. The type that make your hubbie leave you just for one night.

This is not Chyna’s first try at the music biz. She teamed up with Yo Gotti and Jeremih back in 2018 with the single Deserve.

