Restaurants Are Shutting Down at a Huge Rate

The coronavirus pandemic caused many restaurants to have to close over safety concerns, and now new research shows that restaurants across the country are having to shut down at a surprisingly high rate.

According to the report, which was done by Yelp, 23,891 restaurants that were listed on Yelp had to close in some type of way since March 1, and 53 percent of those establishments have had to close for good.

The report also showed that restaurants were the hardest business hit by the shutdown.

As many states begin to reopen restaurants are devising ways to keep the business flowing such as drive-up services, delivery, and more.

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: