The Weeknd Continues to Give Back

The Weeknd is continuing his charitable ways by giving $1 million to MusicCares’ and his hometown coronavirus relief.

With the donation, $500,000 will go to MusicCares and the other $500K will go to hospital front-line workers of the hospital network in the city he was raised, the Scarborough Health Network.

The Weeknd also brought back his XO face masks with proceeds from the sale of the masks going to COVID-19 relief.

This donation follows his other $500,000 donation made to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

