Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 MTV VMAs will go on and make its return to New York City.

The show will take place at the Barclay’s Center on August 30.

If you’ll recall the show was last at Barclay’s seven years ago, and as always will feature some of the biggest stars in music.

Producers of the show are busy working with state and local safety authorities to make sure how to move forward with the program having limited capacity, or no audience at all.

