Even after all these years 50 Cent still has a love for Eminem.

As 50 celebrated his hit record featuring Em called “Patiently Waiting” recently reaching 100 million streams on Spotify, he took time to gives props to the man that introduced him to the masses.

“This combination will always work,” said Fif about the collab. “I think it has something to do with Em being the best rapper in the world but I’m not so bad.”

