Looks like Megan Thee Stallion has a new man.

She’s been the subject of many romance rumors with stars like Trey Songz, Tristan Thompson, Tory Lanez, and more. This time Megan is leaving nothing to gossip.

During an Instagram Live session, Megan said, “For all the n****, stop hitting my phone cause I got a man.”

She followed up with a Sike nah, but what don’t know what she was kidding about or it she was just calling bluff.

Megan didn’t say the name of her new man.

