Kanye West Congratulates Kim Kardashian On ‘becoming A Billionaire’

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday (June 29) to congratulate his wife, Kim Kardashian, for reaching billionaire status.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much,” Kanye captioned a still-life picture of a green tomato, tomatillo, cherry tomato, and flowers.

Yeezy celebrated his billionaire status back in April thanks to his Yeezy shoe line, he is estimated to be worth $1.3 billion.

Kim’s sister, Kylie was stripped of her billionaire status after Forbes said her cosmetic business was, “significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.”

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: