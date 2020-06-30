Nipsey Hussle’s Family At Standstill With Crips Over “Marathon Continues”

Nipsey Hussle’s family is growing frustrated with Crips LLC over trademarks of Nipsey’s catchphrase, “The Marathon Continues.”

Crips LLC said they would withdraw trademarks they filed for that were tied to Nipsey’s phrase, however, they have yet to do so. This forced Nipsey’s family to file a lawsuit that opposes the Crip’s initial applications.

Crips LLC hasn’t said a word to Nip’s family and they are growing frustrated because their silence is slowing the process and they feel something more is going on.

