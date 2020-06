6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s Trollz debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 a week ago.

This week, the song took the biggest fall from the top of any track ever.

The song dropped all the way to number 34. That is the largest one week fall for any song to debut in the top spot.

A lot of Trollz first week juice was supplied by single/merchandise bundles.

