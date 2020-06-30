Fabolous Explains Mystery About One Of His Biggest Songs

During Monday’s VERZUZ between Fabolous and Jadakiss, Fabo shared some news from back in the day.

One of his biggest hits was Into You. The song uses the music and hook from Tamia’s So Into You. When Fab’s track was released, both Tamia and Ashanti had chances to sing the song.

Fabolous explained why each artist was on different versions. He said, “There is a lot of back and forth about how it was Tamia and Ashanti … Tamia is who the original song came from. Tamia was getting surgery on her throat at the time, so we got Ashanti to do the song.”

Fabolous continued, “When we did the video, she was back. Ashanti was running around because she was scorching … and it was a little bit Irv (Gotti), too. Shout out to Irv matter of fact, but you know you were supposed to make that happen.”

