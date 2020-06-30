Nearly 10 years have passed since reggae and dancehall legend Buju Banton last dropped an album, but he makes his anticipated return with his new project Upside Down 2020. It features Pharrell, Stefflon Don, Stephen Marley, and John Legend.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Buju checks in live with The Morning Hustle to discuss the release project, what he wants to see come from this current movement we are living in, and even gives us a quick impromptu performance at the end. Upside Down 2020 blends both both modern and throwback sounds, and is a reintroduction in a sense to an artist who has shaped this sound over the last decade that we hear in so many other artists.
Watch the full interview, subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube channel, and be sure to check out his latest project!
SEE ALSO: What Lecrae Wishes He Would’ve Done Differently During Convo With Pastor Who Called Slavery A “White Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
SEE ALSO: John Legend Describes Friendship With Kanye West and Reveals Chrissy’s Favorite Song Of His [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Jamaica, Land We Love: Beenie Man & Bounty Killer’s VERZUZ Clash Showcased Dancehall Reggae Excellence
Jamaica, Land We Love: Beenie Man & Bounty Killer’s VERZUZ Clash Showcased Dancehall Reggae Excellence
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
24.24 of 25
25.25 of 25
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Buju Banton Discusses Unification And Fighting For His People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com