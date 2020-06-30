Philly Delays Moving Into Green Phase, Fear Of COVID-19 Second Wave

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_64297" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for COVID-19. Elliott through his agent says he's "feeling good." Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees. [caption id="attachment_32713" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP tested positive according to his agent, Joby Branion. He says he's in "good spirits". He's the most prominent figure in the NFL to have tested positive for the virus. [caption id="attachment_30698" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Minnesota Timberwolves' center Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline Towns has passed away. Jacqueline was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and was placed in a medically induced coma. The NBA star urged fans as well as the community as a whole to take the virus seriously and pray for his mother. The Timberwolves released a statement on Monday, announcing Jacqueline's transition. [caption id="attachment_26784" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Former Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey dies from the Coronavirus. The Eagles legend, Dempsey was 73 years-old. Through the years Tom Dempsey played for New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills. Tom was famously known for being the first NFL Kicker in history to be toeless. Tom lost half of his foot after a long night of drinking and debauchery in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The toeless kicker was also first to set the record for the longest recorded field goal kick making a 63-yard field goal. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton becomes the first NFL public figure to say he has test positive of the Coronavirus. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!