Moneybagg Yo “Said Sum,” IDK & PnB Rock “End of Discussion” & More | Daily Visuals 6.30.20

Part of the “perks” that comes with being a success rapper in the game is having your name on everybody’s lips, but Moneybagg Yo ain’t sweating such slander and got a message for all the haters, naysayers, and ill wishers speaking his name.

For his visuals to “Said Sum,” Moneybagg Yo strolls througha beauty salon decked out in ice to stunt in front of a gang of women who were talking ish about the Memphis rapper. Well, that’s one way to have them hush up.

IDK and PnB Rock meanwhile get together to drop a “lyrics video” in which they puff on some herb and have some women in the background provide some entertainment for their clip to “End Of Discussion.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Toosii, 6LACK featuring Lil Baby, and more.

MONEYBAGG YO – “SAID SUM”

IDK & PNB ROCK – “END OF DISCUSSION”

TOOSII – “STUCK INSIDE MERCEDEZ LOVE CYCLE”

6LACK FT. LIL BABY – “KNOW MY RIGHTS”

LUKE BAR$ – “DIE WITH PRIDE”

TRAP BRUDDAS – “456”

SHOTTA SPENCE – “STARSHIP”

