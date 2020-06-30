HHW Gaming: Damian Lillard Will Grace The Current-Gen Version of ‘NBA 2K21’

It’s officially Dame time!

Today (Jun.30), NBA 2K announced that “Everything Is Dame.” Portland Trail Blazers’ All-Star guard, Damian Lilliard, was revealed as one of the athletes blessed with the honor to grace the cover of the current-generation version of NBA 2K21.

Last week the game studio announced that it was launching a TikTok page to help break the news with the help of Anthony Davis, who “passed the torch” to Lillard and the other two mystery players.

Speaking on being selected to cover the current-gen (PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch) version of NBA 2K21 Lillard called it a “special moment” and his career and stated:

“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career. I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player, so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”

Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K added:

“There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar. From his cultural influence, musical success, off the court leadership, and on-court domination, he’s the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we’re honored to have him.”

NBA 2K also revealed that Lillard will partner with 2K Foundations to renovate a site in his hometown of Oakland, CA, for the local community.

NBA 2K21 is not the first game Lillard has been the cover athlete for. Previously, Damian Lillard was the cover athlete for NBA 2K Online 2. Dame also covered NBA Live 15.

As for who will cover the NBA 2K21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, we will find out that information on July 1. More information, including the release date and pricing, will be also be revealed when the pre-orders for the game go live on July 2. Until then, you can watch Dame’s “Everything Is Dame” announcement trailer below.

