Twitter Dragged Kim Kardashian For Bragging About Her Wealth

You either love them or you don’t and earlier this week people on Twitter weren’t happy with the new billionaire as she bragged about her wealth via several pictures posted to social media.

Kim and her family have been hanging out at their Wyoming ranch where they celebrated her daughter, North’s birthday. In a series of tweets, Kim posted pictures of her Friesian horses which she bragged that she owned 14 of them.

She then posted a picture of a custom ATV with unicorn’s painted on them. The comments in the posts were flooded with fans calling her posts insensitive and tone-deaf.

“Wowwwww. No one cares about your wealth right now. The country is suffering,” one user tweeted. “The money you paid to buy one of these horses could have fed one or two families of four for a whole year. 50+ people could have eaten. But yay you have 13 extra horses,” another user tweeted.

Kim hasn’t responded to the backlash, instead, continuing to promote her make-up and shapewear line.

Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

