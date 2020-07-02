21 Savage Launches “Bank Account At Home” Program

21 Savage is expanding on his “Bank Account” initiative that will allow children to learn about financial literacy at home.

The program is named after his hit song, “Bank Account” and included collaborations with Chime and Atlanta mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Children from kindergarten to high school seniors will be given tablets and free Internet access to participate in the program. In a video statement 21 Savage said, “Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it’s more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life.”

