Pop Smoke’s estate is collaborating with streetwear brand VLONE.

The collaboration will be for a ‘Stop Snitching’ collection of tees and hoodies.

The anti-snitching merchandise will start at $65.

The front of the shirt will read, Stop Snitching on the Woo.

Fans were not all excited about the merchandise. One fan wrote, this sh– don’t even make sense, who was snitching on him?

