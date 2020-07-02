Local News
King Of Prussia Mall Opens, Fight Breaks Loose [Video]

The greater Philadelphia area has been slowly but surely opening back up. King Of Prussia Mall is one of the biggest malls in America which is right outside of the city of Philadelphia.

KOP has everything you need, clothes, exclusive kicks, and some teens fighting right outside of Footlocker… Depending on which day you visited the mall you might’ve been able to see all three of these things. Recently a video has been posted to Instagram where a crowd of teens were not practicing social distance and were fighting in the middle of the King Of Prussia Mall.

SMH! Check the full video out below.

