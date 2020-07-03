G Herbo ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This,” The Weeknd ft. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” & More | Daily Visuals 7.2.20

Seems like Lil Uzi Vert’s been all over the place these days lending his vocals to some of his Beast Coast homies. Namely A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

This time around the Philadelphia artists links up with Chiraq’s own G Herbo for the visuals to “Like This” where the two of them don’t just shine, they literally glow. Using black light to get things lit, G and Uzi politic with some thick young women who know how to move and twerk with the best of them.

The Weeknd meanwhile keeps the animated trend alive and for his Doja Cat assisted clip to “In Your Eyes” goes the CGI route to deliver a futuristic vision of what life will be like for the Canadian crooner.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Saweetie, Jenks, and more.

G HERBO FT. LIL UZI VERT – “LIKE THIS”

THE WEEKND FT. DOJA CAT – “IN YOUR EYES”

SAWEETIE – “PRETTY B*TCH FREESTYLE”

JENKS – “TOO HARD”

FAST CASH BOYZ & TAY KEITH – “LET’S GET EM”

YOUNG SUNNY BOY – “BUSS YO BRAIN”

MARLON CRAFT – “(NOT) EVERYBODY”

BLACC ZACC – “WHAT I DID TODAY”

