Ciara Is a Rockstar Mom, Even During a Pandemic

Singer Ciara shared what it’s like to be pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The soon-to-be mom told British Vogue, I wanted to be really cautious. I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see. We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real-time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting this new bundle of joy at any moment.

