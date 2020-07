Could A$AP Rocky’s fans soon get a new album titled All Smiles?

There may be some truth to that according to A$AP Rocky’s friend and photographer, Bladi.

On his personal Instagram page, he shared what seems to be a hint of Rocky’s new album with the title All Smiles.

A$AP Rocky teases upcoming album “All Smiles” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/t7KsTcZMr3 — Bobbalam (@bobbalam2) July 5, 2020

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: