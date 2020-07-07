Harvard University recently announced its plans for the upcoming year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with the decision to have all classes to be held remotely, with some students being permitted to live on campus.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy have created a number of challenges for families all over the world. Affording your Harvard education should not be one of them,” Jake Kaufmann, Director of Financial Aid said. “Harvard’s robust financial aid program and commitment to meeting students’ demonstrated financial need remains as strong as ever.”

With a $40.9 billion endowment, Lore’l had to call CAP on the prestigious university for this money move!

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin: Why NASCAR Still Needs To Get It Together [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Harvard University – ALL GAP, No Gown [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com