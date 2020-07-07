Black Owned Businesses Approved By DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva #BlackoutDay

Today we celebrate #BlackoutDay and we encourage everyone to spend your money with Black businesses every day but especially today! Dominiques Da Diva and DJ QuickSilva wanted to shine a light on some of their favorite Black Owned Businesses.
SHOP CHRISS ZOË
GOOD DAY SCENTS
Good Day to hundreds of new followers. My name is Jeremy CEO of Good Day Scents Candle Co| We started in 2019| Good Day Scents Candle Co. was founded on the philosophy of capturing the essence of unforgettable memories and experiences using carefully selected scents and unique names. Each candle is hand poured and made with care to give our customer a memorable experience from beginning to end. We hope customers get to relive their Good Days with the light of each candle. All Good Day Scents candles consists of premium soy wax, free from harsh chemicals and a variety of essential and fragrance oils mixed and poured by hand in Washington, DC 📸: @slizzica
Kimo Bentley Skin And Wax Spa
The Quick And Eazy DJ Academy
