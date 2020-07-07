QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva
Black Owned Businesses Approved By DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva #BlackoutDay

Blackout Day: QuickSilva Show Graphic

Today we celebrate #BlackoutDay and we encourage everyone to spend your money with Black businesses every day but especially today! Dominiques Da Diva and DJ QuickSilva wanted to shine a light on some of their favorite Black Owned Businesses.

SHOP CHRISS ZOË

 

GOOD DAY SCENTS

 

Kimo Bentley Skin And Wax Spa

 

The Quick And Eazy DJ Academy

Source: The Quick And Eazy DJ Academy

 

