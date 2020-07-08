6-year-old Kicked Out Of Daycare Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt

A 6-year old girl was kicked out of daycare over her “Black Lives Matter” T-Shirt. Journei Brockman, who attends “His Kids Preschool” in Russellville, Arkansas, was told not to return to preschool after wearing the shirt.

“She was like ‘I don’t like it, I don’t agree with it’, and I would prefer it if you didn’t send her to school in it again,” says Brokman’s mother, Deval who was addressed by the head of the preschool.

She sent Journei to school the next day with a shirt that had a raised fist on it and when she picked her up Deval was told the shirts encouraged racism and Journei was no longer welcome at the school.

