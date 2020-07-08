Lizzo Is Marie Clarie Australia’s August Cover Star

Lizzo is having a hot girl summer as the cover star for Marie Clarie Australia. The “Truth Hurts” singer shot the cover in Brazil and she kept it how and sexy.

During the interview, Lizzo dished on her Brazilian bucket list and one of the items was to “see some Brazilian butts.”

Lizzo also gets personal about being isolated amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis where she spent a great part of her youth.

The August edition of Marie Claire featuring Lizzo hits newsstands this Thursday (July 9th).

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: