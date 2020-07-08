Remy Ma & Papoose Expecting Another Baby!!

Papoose has announced that he and his wife, Remy Ma are expecting child number two. The news was shared on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, “Out Loud” on July 2nd.

Papoose said that he has enjoyed spending time with Remy and their daughter during the pandemic and that one of the good things to come from staying at home is that he and Remy will have a “new child real soon.”

Remy and Papoose have a two-year-old daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie, who was born on December 14th, 2018.

The couple has five children between them both including Jayson who is Remy’s son from a previous relationship and Papoose has three children, Shamele, Destiny, and Dejanae.

