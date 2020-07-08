Wiz Khalifa Teams With Genius For Interactive Concert — With Several Catches

Wiz Khalifa will team up with Genius for an interactive concert to benefit a local charity in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The concert will be available on Genius Live, YouTube Live, Instagram Live, Facebook Live, and Twitch but it comes at a price.
To watch the concert, fans can pay a $10 fee and be included in the Livestream. For $100 fans can get a shoutout from Wiz and for $200 you can have a Q&A with the Taylor Gang frontman.
Artists usually make their money from touring but in the wake of the Coronavirus many artists are stuck on the sidelines. Genius co-founder and CEO, Tom Lehman says “[Genius] wants to provide a unique experience that empowers artists to leverage this revenue stream from anywhere in the world.”
Wiz has chosen to give the proceeds of the Genius concert to the Pittsburgh-based non-profit organization The Black Political Empowerment Project, which helps people secure their votes in local, state, and federal elections. The interactive live Genius concert is set for Thursday, July 9th.