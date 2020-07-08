Prime Minister Thanks Rihanna For Donation Of Four Thousand Tablets

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley showed her gratitude to Rihanna for her generous donation of 4,000 tablets in order to help all children in Barbados continue their education as it went digital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tablets were donated through Rihanna’s nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, and the Jack Dorsey Start Small Foundation when the ministry of education fell short of its goal to get 10,000 tablets.

Rihanna has done a lot of work giving back during the pandemic and it was acknowledged by Prime Minister Mottley, “The world has watched you be that extraordinary Bajan, that extraordinary global citizen that has not forgotten that their roots are right here in Barbados.”

